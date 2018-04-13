CMC SpringBoard Fundraiser!

Join us on Friday, April 13th as we come together over tapas and finger foods to celebrate our 24th Spring(board) after this wild winter at Working Food at 6:30pm!

This Springboard we will be having guest speakers Lars Andersen and Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson.

Lars Andersen is a naturalist and author who wrote "Payne's Prairie: The Great Savanna". He leads guided tours on and off the water and tells stories of the river and wildlife. Lars Andersen owns Adventure Outpost located in High Springs.

Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson is a renowned community leader and artist. Merrillee has united people to march for climate action, leads river clean-ups and was President of non-profit Our Santa Fe River from 2009-2015. Merrillee owns Rum 138 located in High Springs, Rum 138 is an art gallery and a space to rent kayaks and canoes to explore the Santa Fe River.

The Civic Media Center is a non-profit educational organization founded in 1993 that provides the public with a community space as well as provide them alternative media sources, we have a collection of over 15,000 books and DVDs that are available for check out with a membership. The Civic Media Center is a community funded organization. Our memberships and events allow us to continue forward to provide space for organizations to assemble and provide groups and organizations the space to get their message across to build a strong community of movements.

The suggested donation for our Springboard fundraiser is on a sliding scale of $25-50.

Checks can be sent to 433 S. Main St indicating how many tickets and for whom

Tickets can also be purchased at the door

Cost: Suggested Donation $25-50 Suggested Donation $25-50

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook