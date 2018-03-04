Book Release and Reading: "Alone Together"

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday April 3, 2018

Contact:

Emily Arnold

Civic Media Center

352-373-0010

coordinators@civicmediacenter.org

WHEN: Wednesday, April 11th at 7pm

WHERE: 433 S Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601

COST: Free and open to the public

Join us on Wednesday, April 11th at 7 p.m. for a book release of Alone Together: Ties of Sisterhood and Solitude in Latin America with co-authors Ronnie Lovler and Elizabeth Holli Wood at the Civic Media Center.

Alone Together: Ties of Sisterhood and Solitude in Latin America shares the stories and experiences of women across Latin America. CMC Board Member Ronnie Lovler and UF alum Elizabeth Holli Wood are two of more than 30 contributors to the book. They will both be reading excerpts from their chapters.

Lovler’s chapter, “Journalist don’t shoot”, examines her life and experiences as a journalist in Latin America from Puerto Rico to Nicaragua to El Salvador during the turbulent 1970s and 1980s.

Holli Wood, who is of Cuban descent, writes of her experiences in Cuba on a recent trip to the homeland she is just now getting to know.

The book is available on Amazon in ebook and paperback versions will be available for purchase at the CMC reading.

Event is free, donations are always appreciated!

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook