GCADP Presents "Crown Heights" for Monday Movie

Join us for our Monday Movie "Crown Heights" on April 9th at the Civic Media Center from 7-10pm as we watch the true story of Colin Warner who was wrongfully convicted of murder, and how his best friend Carl King devoted his life to proving Colin's innocence. The CMC is located on 433 S. Main St in Gainesville, Florida.

Gainesville Citizens for Alternatives to the Death Penalty is an organization composed of concerned people from Gainesville and the surrounding area who work together to abolish the death penalty in Florida and to promote restorative justice instead of retribution.

GCADP will follow the film with an informative discussion and allow room for people to digest the film and talk about these critical issues.

Run time of film: 1 hr 34 minutes

Screening is free; donations go a long way

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook