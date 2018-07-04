The Fine Print Presents: Party Like You're Ten Years Old!

Published emily - Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:37am

The Fine Print is joining the double-digit club! So we're throwing a birthday party to rival all ten-year-old birthday parties. Your ten-year-old self would be so jealous. 

Please join us at the Civic Media Center for a birthday bash to celebrate 10 years of Gainesville's only alt magazine, The Fine Print! 

Our birthday bash includes: 
• Music from EWPiss Test and The Co-Pilots.
• A rainbow parachute photo-booth for some good ol' childhood nostalgia. 
• Customizable party hats, and a wall you can draw on without angering your parents.
• Hawaiian punch and—for the first time ever at a TFP benefit show—shots. Specifically jello. 
• Twister, cake, bubbles, Nintendo games and more! 

Music will start at 9 p.m., and we ask for a $5 to $8 sliding scale donation at the door (we take cards!). All donations go directly to keeping The Fine Print in print—for another 10 years!

Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
Bookmark/Search this post with
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Technorati
  • Twitter
  • Yahoo
When:
Sat, 04/07/2018 - 9:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated