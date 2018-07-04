The Fine Print Presents: Party Like You're Ten Years Old!

The Fine Print is joining the double-digit club! So we're throwing a birthday party to rival all ten-year-old birthday parties. Your ten-year-old self would be so jealous.

Please join us at the Civic Media Center for a birthday bash to celebrate 10 years of Gainesville's only alt magazine, The Fine Print!

Our birthday bash includes:

• Music from EW, Piss Test and The Co-Pilots.

• A rainbow parachute photo-booth for some good ol' childhood nostalgia.

• Customizable party hats, and a wall you can draw on without angering your parents.

• Hawaiian punch and—for the first time ever at a TFP benefit show—shots. Specifically jello.

• Twister, cake, bubbles, Nintendo games and more!

Music will start at 9 p.m., and we ask for a $5 to $8 sliding scale donation at the door (we take cards!). All donations go directly to keeping The Fine Print in print—for another 10 years!

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook