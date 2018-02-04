Planned Parenthood presents “The Hunting Ground”

Please join Planned Parenthood and Generation Action for a movie screening of the important Sundance documentary, The Hunting Ground. This screening will be a start of a larger discussion that will be held at Take Back the Night March and Rally to End Sexual Violence on April 4th on UF’s campus.

“The statistics are staggering. One in five women in college are sexually assaulted, yet only a fraction of these crimes are reported, and even fewer result in punishment for the perpetrators. From the intrepid team behind The Invisible War comes The Hunting Ground, a piercing, monumental exposé of rape culture on campuses, poised to light a fire under a national debate.

In a tour de force of verité footage, expert insights, and first-person testimonies, the film follows undergraduate rape survivors pursuing both their education and justice, despite ongoing harassment and the devastating toll on them and their families.”

View the trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBNHGi36nlM

Please contact rosie.richeson@ppsenfl.org with any questions comments or concerns.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook