How to Obtain Public Records for Success by Marcy LaHart

On Wednesday, March 14th Marcy LaHart-- longtime environmental and animal law lawyer-- will be presenting on how to efficiently obtain public records in order to ensure success.

No struggle is won without the help of lawyers. If you are interested in going to law school, are in law school, or are just wanting to prove that justice needs to be served, then this mini-workshop is for you! Marcy has fought and won many lawsuits because of the valuable trial and errors that have come with efficiently obtaining public records. She will be presenting these precious lessons. This is not a presentation you want to miss!

Join us on Wednesday, March 4th during Sunshine Week to learn these tips!

Sunshine Week is the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for you and your community.

Event is free; donations greatly appreciated

