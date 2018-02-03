Anne Feeney takes CMC stage!

Anne Feeney will make a return to the Civic Media Center on Tuesday, March 13th for a solo performance at 8 pm.

Anne has a long history of touring the country and world, with a ready voice that fuels Labor and Human Rights struggles. This will be a solo tour by Anne, it will be a great opportunity to see and meet the living legend who time and again uses the power of music to educate, inspire, and build the feeling of solidarity among working people.

Suggested donation $15-25, but free and open to all who want to listen

No one turned away

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

