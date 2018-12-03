Monday Movie: The Gentleman Bank Robber

Join us for the screening of "The Gentleman Bank Robber: The Story of Butch Lesbian Freedom Fighter Rita Bo Brown" on Monday, March 12th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center

The Gentleman Bank Robber is a portrait of revolutionary Rita Bo Brown, a white working class butch from rural Oregon who became known as “The Gentleman Bank Robber” in the 1970s for combining her butch style of dress with a polite way of demanding funds from bank tellers. In her statement to the judge on Feb 7th 1977 before being sentenced to 25 years in prison she stated "I am an anti-authoritarian lesbian feminist anarcho-communist. I am an urban guerrilla committed to give my white life if necessary.”

The Gentleman Bank Robber weaves together personal and political perspectives on 20th century social movement histories, including queer liberation in the 1960s; militant, underground activity with the George Jackson Brigade in the 1970s, a revolutionary prison abolitionist group; political prisoner support work in the 1980s, and prison activist work into the present day. Bo is a model for how to lead a life of committed activism while maintaining a sense of humor and humanity.

Screening is free; donations greatly appreciated

