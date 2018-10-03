Weekly Community Meditation at the CMC

Beginning on March 10th the CMC will be offering weekly mediations to the community every Saturday from 9am-10am.

"Community Meditation” is committed to offering meditation practice and instruction to ALL walks of life. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or are simply curious about the practice of meditation, come on by! We are a non-denominational, non-dogmatic group that meets Saturday mornings from 9 to 10AM at the Civic Media Center, 433 S. Main St.

Our format starts with a 15-minute guided period, utilizing some type of embodiment practice, such as walking, movement, lying down, or breathing practices. Next, after some basic instruction, we embark on a 30-minute self-guided, seated meditation period. We end with a 15-minute post practice debriefing about the practice of the day or meditation in general. If this is your first time joining us or your first time practicing meditation, we invite you to come a few minutes early to get situated.

The CMC appreciates you visiting the donation box, but no fee is required to participate :)

For more information, please call/text (352)818-0109

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook