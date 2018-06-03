Calling all local poets!

On Saturday, March 10 from 11am to 2pm, the Civic Media Center will be hosting a poetry brunch potluck featuring Michelle Gottschlich & Wendy Lee Spacek​ who are on tour from Indiana.

Join the Civic Media Center for open mic poetry, a potluck brunch, and 3 dollar mimosas! A potluck is defined as a meal or party where each individual involved brings a dish to share. It can be a main dish, a side, dessert , or a beverage. Bringing food is not required, but highly recommended so there can be enough for everyone. The event is free and open to all, however donations are very much appreciated.

At this open mic, we will be featuring two poets from Indiana, Michelle Gottschlich and Wendy Lee Spacek.

Michelle Gottschlich​ is a poet and freelance journalist living in Bloomington, Indiana. Her poetry often focuses on femme expression, family, love, stress-dreams and anxiety. She is the author of two books of poetry Void Sets and How To Keep Full in February. Michelle has traveled for several reading tours throughout the Midwest and Northeast. In 2017 she helped co-found and attain public-funding for Monster House Presents, a multi-disciplinary reading/benefit series that donates 100% of event proceeds to visiting poets’ charities of choice. Michelle writes for a local magazine on literature, literacy, and access; bartends; and baby/house/cat-sits.

Wendy Lee Spacek​ writes poetry about the microcosms and macrocosms at the intersections of body, gender, ecology, psychology, and sexuality. She has published one book of poetry, PSYCHOGYNECOLOGY (Monster House Press, 2015) and has toured extensively, reading in living rooms, art galleries, bars, shoe stores, basements, and the occasional bookstore. She is in the MFA program at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook