On Friday, March 9th at 7:30 pm the CMC will be screening “The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter” in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In the documentary, filmmaker Connie Field dives into the story of five women whose lives were changed during the World War II era. Urban and rural, black and white, poor and middle-class, these women describe their experiences of discrimination and public praise during and then after the war.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, which is on the preceding Thursday, come dressed up as your favorite feminist warrior and enjoy the screening of this empowering film!

The screening is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

