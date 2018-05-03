Monday Movie: The Murder of Fred Hampton

For this weekly Monday Movie locally organized Uhuru Solidarity Movement Gainesville will be screening "The Murder of Fred Hampton" on March 5th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center.

This 1971 documentary will be telling the story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton who was murdered in his bed by the FBI and Chicago Police on December 4th of 1969 at 21 years old.

David Walker of DVD Talk rated it 4.5/5 stars and wrote, "As a documentary, The Murder of Fred Hampton serves as a lasting memorial to Hampton's great legacy and tragic killing. Equally important, the film is an example of the power of independent media in providing the truth, when much of the mainstream media simply chooses to recycle the information they are given without digging beneath the surface."

Uhuru Solidarity will be facilitating a discussion after the film

Suggested donation: $5

