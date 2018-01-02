The Birth of a Nation, 100 Years Later

We will be screening the 2016 "The Birth of a Nation" directed and written by Nate Parker. The film tells the story of Nat Turner, the enslaved man who led a slave rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, in 1831.

Join us on Tuesday, February 20th for the screening of "The Birth of a Nation" at 7pm located at the Civic Media Center.

Last year "The Birth of a Nation" premiered at Sundance Film Festival, on the 100 year anniversary of the 1916 original "The Birth of a Nation" in which white men are dressed in blackface and portrays the Kl Klux Klan as a heroic group of individuals, this film revived the KKK and also brought about the beginning of the cross burnings.

It is important to acknowledge the 1916 version of "The Birth of a Nation" because it was the FIRST film to EVER be screened in the White House under Woodrow Wilson in which he states in regards to the film, "It's like writing history with lightning. My only regret is that it is all so terribly true.”

The screening is free, and donations are always greatly appreciated

