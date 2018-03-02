Monday Movie: "The Most Dangerous Man In America"

On Monday, February 19th, the CMC will be presenting the documentary "The Most Dangerous Man In America" at 7pm.

Come join us in watching this riveting documentary that gives insight into the event of the leaked Pentagon Papers:

In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg, a leading Vietnam War strategist in the Pentagon, concludes that America’s role in the war is based on decades of lies. He copies and leaks 7,000 pages of top-secret documents to The New York Times and then to The Washington Post, a daring act of conscience that leads directly to Watergate, President Nixon’s resignation and the end of the Vietnam War – as well as a Supreme Court ruling expanding press freedom.

After The Times started publishing “The Pentagon Papers” in June 1971, National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger told his staff that Ellsberg was “the most dangerous man in America who must be stopped at all costs.”

- http://www.mostdangerousman.org/about/

Event is free, however donations are always appreciated.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook