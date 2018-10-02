CMC Community Potluck

Greetings Gainesville Community!

We all have to eat! So lets join together and collectively share food, swap stories of past resistance and spread current news of what's going on in our community and the world at large! There is an incredible amount of work that needs to be done and community solidarity will aid us during these times of struggle.

What is a potluck? A potluck is a meal or party where each individual involved brings a dish to share. It can be a main dish, a side, dessert , or a beverage.

Please label all ingredients in your dish so those with allergies or dietary restrictions are aware. We intend to have vegan, vegetarian and meat sections. Also, if you have plates, bowls, cups or silverware you'd like to share, please bring those as well :)

This is an all inclusive event open to EVERYBODY in the community so please come and bring your friends and family! Also, afterwards there will be the Open Jam Art Show so bring an instrument if you got one (pots n pans totally count) and join the fun!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

