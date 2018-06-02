Day of Love at Porters Quarters Community Farm

This day of professed love we are gathering volunteers to come out and join us for our Day of Service at Porter's Quarters Community Farm from 2-6pm on February 14th. We will be meeting at Porters Quarters Community Farm which is located right behind Porters Community Center and will also be working hands on alongside with students who will be joining us from 3-5pm.

We will be doing all kinds of hands on activities, from planting seeds to harvesting food. If you like to pull out weeds, there's a spot for you too! There will be limited gloves available so bring a pair, or two if you like to share. Long sleeves and pants are recommended.

The Civic Media Center will be open where there will be light refreshments and snacks available if you want a place to come to cool down before heading out.

Thank you for joining us on Anti-Consumerism Day during Local Food Week!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

