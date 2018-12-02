Monday Movie: Sankofa

What if you lost your memory and were THROWN back into your life? The life you would have lived?

If the lost memory was of African origin and the trauma of slavery where you were suddenly in the dungeon to be branded and shackled onto a slave ship, would you survive?

The Black Hats dares you to take this cinematic plunge on Monday, February 12th at 7pm at the Civic Media Center on 433 S. Main St.

Film is free, but donations are always appreciated. We will be splitting donations with The Black Hats

