People Who Care call to Action

Locally organized group, People Who Care, are calling for a day of action to organize solutions to create an impacting change for the community of Gainesville on Saturday, February 10th, from 12-4pm.

The most important part of this event is you! Gainesville’s community needs to provide information to organizations, non-profits and community improvement projects on what you feel needs addressing. Let them know exactly what problems you see that need attention.

Nobody knows your neighborhood better than you, those who live there, and those who are active in their improvement.

This will not be just another meeting where your voice is lost. We will be addressing solutions to your concerns. We will make plans on what immediate actions are needed, with your help. Not only will people be expressing concerns, but suggestions on how to take action to help out the Gainesville community as a whole.

Issues with policy can’t be changed overnight, but creating a list of demands for upcoming candidates can make a difference. Come out and get empowered! Find an organization that you feel drawn to and help them fight towards our common goals!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook