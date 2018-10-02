"EarthMan" Presents Peace Farms Initiatives

Beginning on February 10th from 7-10pm award-winning eco songwriter “Earthman”, Lanny Smith, will be presenting at the Civic Media Center. Lanny Smith will be presenting every other week and will be touching on the initiatives of the Florida Coalition for Peace & Justice. Sue Blythe will be speaking about the Peace Farm located at the Florida Coalition for Peace & Justice and the Florida Earth Charter Initiative.

On February 10th we will have special guest Alan Rubins, a modern day naturalist who has canoed and biked most of the United States.

On February 24th the special guests will be John X and Martina Lineman, non-violence peace activists who voluntarily spent many months in jail advocating for an end to nuclear weapons.

Join us for a night of music, experience sharing, and knowledge at the Civic Media Center. The event is free, donations are greatly appreciated

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook