Changeville Virtual Reality Showcase

We are proud to host a selection of cutting-edge social change-focused Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality installations.

The VR showcase will take place February 9 at the Civic Media Center in downtown Gainesville from 3-7PM.

Entry is free with a Changeville Multi-Venue Pass (buy tickets atwww.changeville.us) or $3-10 sliding scale at the door.

We wil be showcasing:

Melita Produced by Future Lighthouse

Oil In Our Creeks (Produced by Contrast VR & One Third Blue

Traces

One Tree, One Planet (presented by the Florida Museum of Natural History in conjunction with Naziha Mestaoui)

BehaviorMe

Learn more about all of these experiences at http://changeville.us/lineup-2018/

Special Thanks to University of Florida George A. Smathers Libraries &Marston Science Library (UF) for helping make this showcase happen!

Changeville (presented by UF's frank gathering) brings together artists and innovators from all over the world to collaborate. The festival features music, comedy, film, virtual reality and more!

For more information visit: http://changeville.us/

For more information on frank visit: http://frank.jou.ufl.edu/

Special thanks to Changeville sponsors:

Feathr

Digital Brands

WMBT 90.1 The BEAT

SCAD Media, LLC

Visit Gainesville / Alachua County, FL

Volta Coffee, Tea & Chocolate

Aesthetic Print

This activity has been funded in part by a Tourist Development Tax Grant from the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners in conjunction with the Alachua County Tourist Development Council.

