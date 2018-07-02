Now, You Talk Workshop

This event is the beginning of a series of communication workshops at the Civic Media Center.

Eze Sanchez, a local Life Coach, will be hosting communication workshops and practice groups the first Wednesday of every month, at 6:00 pm at the CMC.

"Now, YOU Talk" is a communication skills workshop that focuses on listening skills.

Eze will present facts and concepts regarding listening to increase our awareness of what listening really is, how to be more mindful when we do it, and how to hold space better when we decide to offer someone the precious gift of listening.

We will then play games to take this intellectual understanding into experiential understanding, by having and giving the experience of being deeply heard.

And finally, we will have a practice group to integrate these new skills in a safe space where there is no expectation of perfection.

In fact, "mistakes" are encouraged, as it is these very "mistakes" that give us direct feedback on how we can improve.

These workshops and practice groups are personal-value-based.

That means you can offer whatever financial contribution you think matches the value you got from attending.

We look forward to seeing you there.

If you have any questions, you can contact Eze directly at:

(352) 301-2034,

Write him on his FB page: Eze Sanchez, Life Coach,

or email him at: Eze@EzeSanchez.com

You can also call the Civic Media Center at (352) 373-0010

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook