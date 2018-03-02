Words As Music - Songwriting & Self-defense? Write on!

Join us for a night of expression and creativity on Saturday, February 3rd, from 6-8pm as Stratton Salidis guides us through musical elements and word structure to create layers of meaning while also learning self-defense techniques.

From 6-7pm we will get our creativity flowing by participating in fun interactive games while also learning self-defense techniques. All people taking this class must consistently demonstrate the self control that is necessary to ensure that everything happening between you and your practice partner(s) is, at all times, entirely consensual and safe.

Then from 7-8pm we will delve into the art of words as music and learn about songwriting techniques. This class will be focused on helping students write songs they like.

While any relevant experience is welcome, participants need not have any background in instrumentation, singing, composition, music theory, arrangement, or performance. We will cover key basic concepts in all these areas, to quickly give students tools to help them conceive of, develop, refine and deliver songs that get across what they had in mind.

The event is free but donations are always greatly appreciated. Take advantage of this event to meet Stratton who will be giving his information to any students who would want to take lessons in music and other subjects.

Ages 9+ welcome

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook