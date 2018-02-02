OJAS - Open Jam Art Show

Open Jam with all the accoutrements, drumkit, bass and guitar amps, microphones, and room on the board.

Come out and play some songs you know, some riffs or progressions you've been working on, or just feed entirely off the moment and co-create something new with strangers.

Listeners and Dancers just as important.

Art Show with local artists displaying, selling and crafting in the space. Collab Canvas with materials will be available at this upcoming event. Bands are invited to host and complete art installs prayed for.

Beverages and snacks are provided with donation; come out and jam!

OJAS is every First and Third Monday

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook