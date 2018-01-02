CMC Zine Meeting

R U a zinester?

Do U like (or would you like to start) reading, collecting, making your own zines? Would U be interested in meeting to catalog our newest arrivals????

The Civic Media Center is home to the largest zine library in the Southeast United States, but our collection is in dire need of a complete organizational makeover.

Help us re-organize our collection of 1000+ counter-cultural artifacts, how to best PRESERVE, PRESENT, and PROMOTE our collection for our entire Gainesville community to have access to!

We're also welcome to any ideas you may have for future zine workshops, lectures, how-to sessions — anything!!

Join us every Thursday from 6:30-7:30 to get your zine on!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook