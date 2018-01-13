Boilin' Oil takes the stage!

Join us for a benefit show on Tuesday, January 23rd at 7pm, as Boilin' Oil take the stage and perform that good ol' folk bluegrass at the CMC. The show will begin at 7pm and go on for 2.5 hours with a possible intermission in between.

Let's come together and jam out with Boilin' Oil with some brews and good spirits

Tickets will be on a sliding scale of $5-$10 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will be going towards the Civic Media Center.

All ages welcome

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook