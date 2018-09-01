Alan Stowell & C.P Heaton take the stage!

Join us for a benefit show on Tuesday, January 23rd at 7pm, as Alan Stowell and C.P Heaton take the stage and perform that good ol' folk bluegrass at the CMC. The show will begin at 7pm and go on for 2.5 hours with a possible intermission in between.

Alan Stowell and C.P Heaton are local Gainesville musicians who have reunited once again to make music after 20 years of not collaborating with one another. They are some of Gainesville’s most revered bluegrass artists and Stowell is known for being a great teacher of music although he learned to play bluegrass by ear.

We will have beverages for sale and all ages are welcome

Tickets will be on a sliding scale of $5-$10 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will be going towards the Civic Media Center.

Cost: $5-$10 $5-$10

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook RSVP via Facebook