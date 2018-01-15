Monday Movie: Growing Up Coy

On Monday, January 22, the CMC will be presenting the 2016 documentary "Growing Up Coy" at 7:00pm, the film documents a landmark 2013 case in which the Colorado Civil Rights Division ruled in favor of transgender 6-year-old Coy Mathis to use the girls bathroom at her elementary school in Fountain, Colorado. The case has been credited with setting off a wave of bathroom bills across the United States in the years following. The film premiered in 2016 at the Human Rights Watch Film Festival and won "Best Documentary" awards at the Raindance Film Festival and BendFilm Festival.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook