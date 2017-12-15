Open Jam & Art Show

Music and Art Improv night at the CMC! Drum kit and bass amp provided, please bring your own guitars and respectful attitudes. The kit and bass rig are going to be set up in the library on a bi-weekly basis, with the space available for Artists to present, disperse, sell, and create their unique expressions. Artists feel free to approach us with ideas about collabs, installs, or whatever your imagination want to bring to life!



Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook