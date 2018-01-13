Waste Free Workshop ft. Repurpose Project

Join us for a fun night of learning how to implement the most important R- reduce- into our daily life! On Wednesday, January 17th at 7pm we will be hosting a Waste Free Workshop as part of Water Week leading up to Water is Life Fest on January 20th @6pm.

The first 10 people who come for the event will win a free mason jar, which could be used as a water bottle or storage container for bulk shopping!

The Repurpose Project will be doing a presentation as well to teach us about the amazing efforts they go through to minimize waste from ending up in our local landfills.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook