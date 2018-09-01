Closed in Solidarity to Support Prisoners Strike

On January 16th we had originally planned to host Divest Gainesville for them to speak on water issues and the prison system for Water Week, and how the community could get involved to encourage the City of Gainesville to divest from these toxic projects.

We have been informed by Campaign to Fight Toxic Prisons that the prisoners of Florida will be engaging in a strike or “laydown” beginning on January 15th, coinciding with MLK Day, in nonviolent protest of conditions in FL prisons.

The CMC has chosen to stand in solidarity with them and will be closed on January 16th. The prisoners have specific demands. They are striking to put an end to slave labor, price gouging, and for the State to fully return parole. We will be caravanning from the Civic Media Center on January 16th at 9:30am to Tallahassee to show our support for them at the Department of Corrections. We will finish the evening by attending a lecture with Angela Davis where she will be addressing the prison industrial complex at 7pm.

If you are interested in joining us as we stand in solidarity with the prison strike, please comment below so we can get a good head count and plan accordingly.

