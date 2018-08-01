Cancelled: Film Exposé: "Big Oil Whistleblower"

In preparation for the City Commission meeting on Jan. 18th where residents will urge our city to divest from pipelines and private prisons, come learn how Big Oil lies to cover up the impact of the pipeline spills.

"Big Oil Whistleblower" is an hour long documentary exposing Enbridge's scandal with the largest tar sand oil spill in North American history on the Kalamazoo River.

Created by John Bolenbaugh, his personal campaign for truth telling about the cover-up forced Enbridge to re-clean several dozen areas that were previously signed off by Enbridge, EPA and DEQ as 100% clean. John was urged by Native American leaders and chiefs at Standing Rock to complete the film and carry its warning to the public.

There will be Q&A about the Divest Gainesville campaign after the film.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

