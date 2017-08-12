Monday Movie: Saving Florida's Springs (Water Week!)

This Monday Movie is kicking off Water Week in which we will be closing off the week with Water is Life Fest on January 20th from 6-10pm

On Monday, January 15, The Global Connection will be screening their documentary "Saving Florida's Springs" at 7pm which is the second episode of The Global Connection environmental documentary series.

A Look Into The Story:

The Global Connection - If we observe and listen closely, our world communicates to us. Some of us have been reading the signs and thus have a responsibility to be the stewards that share this message to the public so that action can be taken by our state government to protect that which should be sacred to us, the Source of Life on Earth, Water. If we don't communicate, we simply feel lost and powerless with nowhere to share this message.

Local filmmaker, Sami Kattan, and producer, Tessa Skiles, have been traveling the Springs Heartland for a year, exploring the hidden gems of Florida and seeking out the opinions of leading experts on the current state of Florida's water resources. From springs hunting, to mystical mermaids, to interviews with National Geographic Explorers, the goal behind this film is to bring the people of Florida together, to educate them on the threats facing the water they consume on a daily basis, how they can change the future of a growing water crisis, and to show why Florida springs are a looking glass into the health of our most vital natural resource, water.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook