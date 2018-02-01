ALL Year Resolution:DIVEST!

Make a resolution this New Year's to advocate that the City of Gainesville pass a socially responsible investment ordinance to discourage support for fossil fuel pipelines, private prisons, and violations of indigenous sovereignty.

Stay after the information meeting for light refreshments and Art Build as we prepare signs and t-shirts for the City Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18th.

Bring a blue t-shirt and we can stencil 'DIVEST' on it during the Art Build for your own personalized message to the commissioners.

Can't make the meeting then sign the online petition here:https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/divest-gainesville-tax-dollars-from-fossil-fuels-private-prisons

Visit: https://www.divestgainesville.org/

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook