Marcy LaHart Presents: Animal Assitance Law

Do you have an assistance animal? Is your friend wondering whether an assistance animal would help them out with their mental health? Is this a field you find yourself interested in? Come pick the brain of one of Florida's finest animal law lawyers, Marcy LaHart.

Marcy LaHart was born and raised in Florida. Since passing the bar exam she has worked as an environmental and animal rights lawyer. She has seen the ups and downs of the courtrooms. Marcy will be speaking in regards to animal assistance laws and animal law, so bring a pen and journal to make sure that you know your rights if ever being confronted by your apartment complex or a police officer.

Come out and get informed on Tuesday, January 9th at 7pm so you don't end up needing a lawyer!

Service and assistance animals welcome

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook