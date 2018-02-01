Beehive Collective: Mesoamerica Resiste

Join us for The Beehive Design Collective special presentation on globalization in the America's.

Beehive Design Collective will display their double-sided, folding poster that illustrates stories of resistance, resilience, and solidarity from Mexico to Colombia.

The graphic tells the big picture story of what’s at stake across the globe with the neoliberal model of “development,” and what we’ve already lost.

source: http://www.thebeehivecollective.org/

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

