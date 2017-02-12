Traditional Holiday Screening of "Monty Python's Life of Brian"

The CMC will once again host its traditional winter holiday season screening of the Monty Python comedy film, “Life of Brian,” on Monday, December 18th at 7pm.

“Life of Brian” is a political and religious satire that tells the story of Brian Cohen, a young Jewish man in Roman-occupied Judea who just happens to be born in a barn next door to the one in which Jesus of Nazareth is born. For the rest of his life, Brian is mistaken for the Messiah, with absurd and sometimes surreal comic results.

The film makes sometimes-controversial fun of religion, leftwing politics, and the history of the Middle East. For many years the CMC had a tradition of holding a screening of “Life of Brian” around the holidays, but we had not done so in a while. We decided that 2017 was the year to bring it back.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook