Open Jam & Art Show

This Open Jam we will be featuring For Enemies in Division who will be playing a live set at 9pm at the CMC!

For Enemies In Divisions is an independent electronic/rock artist from the United States (By Kira Crews). With a scene saturated with the same metal. This is something with a plot twist, to a degree. This is no false alarm, especially when there are several songs to get the people who want something with edge to it. You'll find songs with edge, cinematic, and eccentric twists and turns that'll make you curious and thirst for more.

Let's make this an awesome night and jam out!

Music and Art Improv night at the CMC! Drum kit and bass amp provided, please bring your own guitars and respectful attitudes. The kit and bass rig are going to be set up in the library on a bi-weekly basis, with the space available for Artists to present, disperse, sell, and create their unique expressions. Artists feel free to approach us with ideas about collabs, installs, or whatever your imagination brings to life!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook