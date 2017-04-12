Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark

It's that time of year where joy is supposed to be around every corner, which is why we have chosen to screen Trevor Noah's stand-up special "Afraid of the Dark"! How could we not incorporate laughter into the sad reality that is 2017?

Getting educated should be a fun activity, and that is exactly what Trevor Noah does throughout this special! He addresses race in America, immigration politics, international relations and so much more in a segment that will have you laughing to tears.

We are welcoming 2018 with big arms and hope that through some laughter you will leave feeling inspired to get active for the year ahead!

We will be screening the special on December 13th at 6:30pm, hope to see you there!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated Free, donations appreciated

