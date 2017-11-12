Monday Movie: Girl Rising

On Monday, December 11th , the Civic Media Center will be presenting the documentary “Girl Rising” at 7 pm.

“Girl Rising” is a documentary based off of the book by Tanya Lee Stone that follows 9 girls from Haiti, Nepal, Ethiopia, India, Egypt, Peru, Cambodia, Sierra Leone, and Afghanistan on their journey to education. The movie speaks on the struggles of girls who face arranged marriages and child slavery and how they try to overcome these obstacles through education. The event starts at 7 pm at the CMC, 433 S. Main St., with parking along SE 5th Ave, across the street on S. Main St, or up at the Courthouse.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook