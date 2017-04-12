Festivus Brunch!
Join us for our Holiday Festivus Brunch on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 11am-2!
Come meet our new coordinators and board members, mingle with other local activists and CMC members, and enjoy mimosas, coffee and bagels, holiday treats, and a variety of other brunch fare.
Celebrate Festivus, pick up your copy of the 2018 Slingshot activist planner, make an end of the year donation, raise a toast to help us say good riddance to this crazy political year, or just chill out and enjoy some good food and good company.
Bring a dish or drink if you wish; most of the tasty comestibles on hand will be provided by the Civic Media Center board.
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
Facebook Event:RSVP via Facebook
When:Sun, 12/10/2017 - 11:00am
Cost:Free, donations appreciated
- activism
- anti-christmas
- benefit
- brunch
- cheers
- community
- Community Event
- drinks
- event
- festivus
- Florida
- fundraiser
- gaiensville
- gainesville brunch
- gainesville community
- gainesville eats
- gainesville event
- gainesville fun
- gville
- happiness
- holiday
- joy
- local community
- local event
- mimosas
- support
- vegan
- vegan eats
- vegan food