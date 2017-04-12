Festivus Brunch!

Published kaithleen - Mon, 12/04/2017 - 7:57pm
Join us this Sunday Funday!
Join us for our Holiday Festivus Brunch on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 11am-2! 
 
Come meet our new coordinators and board members, mingle with other local activists and CMC members, and enjoy mimosas, coffee and bagels, holiday treats, and a variety of other brunch fare.
 
Celebrate Festivus, pick up your copy of the 2018 Slingshot activist planner, make an end of the year donation, raise a toast to help us say good riddance to this crazy political year, or just chill out and enjoy some good food and good company.
 
Bring a dish or drink if you wish; most of the tasty comestibles on hand will be provided by the Civic Media Center board.
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Sun, 12/10/2017 - 11:00am
