Join us for our Holiday Festivus Brunch on Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 11am-2!

Come meet our new coordinators and board members, mingle with other local activists and CMC members, and enjoy mimosas, coffee and bagels, holiday treats, and a variety of other brunch fare.

Celebrate Festivus, pick up your copy of the 2018 Slingshot activist planner, make an end of the year donation, raise a toast to help us say good riddance to this crazy political year, or just chill out and enjoy some good food and good company.

Bring a dish or drink if you wish; most of the tasty comestibles on hand will be provided by the Civic Media Center board.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook