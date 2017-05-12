Wild Iris Goodbye Party

From our friends at the Iris:

Join us for us for one last celebration of our friendly neighborhood feminist bookstore. More details to come but we wanted to make sure you save the date!

We'll gather together one last time and celebrate the solidarity that has made our space so powerful over the years. We'd love to see you at our final celebration.

We will provide some food, a cash bar and a fire pit to keep us warm. Please feel free to bring something to share - but mostly we just want your presence!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

