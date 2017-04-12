Monday Movie: Waiting for "SuperMan"

On Monday, December 4th, Education Taskforce will present a screening of the documentary Waiting for “Superman” at the Civic Media Center starting at 7pm.

Waiting for “Superman” is a documentary directed by David Guggenheim produced in 2010 critiquing the American public education system by following the stories of several students who are striving to be accepted into a charter school. Although it has been 7 years the information of this documentary is still very much relevant since not much has changed since its production. Waiting for “Superman” received the Audience Award for best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in 2010.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook