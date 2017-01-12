ArtWalk at the CMC followed by Open Jam

On Friday, December 1st @7pm the Civic Media Center will be featured in Artwalk. We are featuring a variety of artists from Jordan in the courtyard demonstrating live blacksmith crafting to henna art inside with awesome music. We will also have live art going on in the space, and so much more!

Open Art Jam will begin around 10pm where we will have awesome live music that will kick on and continue throughout the night until 2 am!

Come jam out with us, watch people create, and buy some handmade gifts for your loved ones for the upcoming giving season while celebrating artistic expression!

With the holidays right around the corner, gift your loved ones some handmade magic!

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook