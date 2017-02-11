On Monday, November 27th, we will present a screening of the documentary “AWAKE, A Dream From Standing Rock” at the Civic Media Center starting at 7pm.

AWAKE is a 2017 documentary that follows Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota as they captured the world's attention through their peaceful resistance against the U.S. government's plan to construct an oil pipeline through their sacred tribal land.

"I'VE BEEN WOKEN

by the spirit inside that

demanded I open my eyes

and see the world around me.

Seeing that my children's future

was in peril. See that my life couldn't

wait and slumber anymore. See that I was

honored to be among those who are awake.

To be alive at this point in time is to see the rising

of the Oceti Sakowin. To see the gathering of nations

and beyond that, the gathering of all races and all faiths.

Will you wake up and dream with us?

Will you join our dream. Will you join us?”

- Floris White Bull

We are deliberately presenting films on Native American struggles and truth during the "holidays" because we want to highlight the importance of the betrayal that occurs every year around this time.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook