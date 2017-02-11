On Monday, November 20th, the Civic Media Center will be presenting "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" at 7pm.

“Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” is a 2007 television film adapted from the book of the same name by Dee Brown. The book on which the movie is based is a history of Native Americans in the American West in the 1860s and 1870s, focusing upon the transition from traditional ways of living to living on reservations and their treatment during that period. The title of the film and the book is taken from a line in the Stephen Vincent Benet poem "American Names."

We are deliberately presenting films on Native American struggles and truth during the "holidays" because we want to highlight the importance of the betrayal that occurs every year around this time.

There will be time for a discussion at the end of the film.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook