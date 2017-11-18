On Saturday, November 18th, Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) will be providing their course services at the Civic Media Center from 8:30-5:00pm. MHFA is the initial help given to someone experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis before professional help is obtained. By the end of the course you will receive a certification through Mental Health First Aid USA.

In the MHFA course you will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help.

Topics covered will include:

•Depression and Mood Disorders

• Anxiety Disorders

• Trauma

• Psychosis

• Substance Use Disorders

• Suicide Prevention

• Community Resources

This event is being hosted by Meridian Behavioral Health Inc. to provide an opportunity for more people to be able to identify and help those in need.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-first-aid-tickets-38851388549...

Cost: $20 +tax

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook