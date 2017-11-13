Ai Wei Wei: Never Sorry

On Monday, Novemeber 13th, we will present a screening of the documentary "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry" at the Civic Media Center starting at 7 pm.

Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry is a 2012 documentary film about Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei, directed by American filmmaker Alison Klayman.

The film follows Ai from around the time he meets Klayman through just after his release from detention by Chinese authorities in spring of 2011. It presents him installing his show at the Haus der Kunst in Munich in September 2009 and his 100 million-ceramic porcelain piece at the Tate Modern a year later.

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

