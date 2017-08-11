Author Talk & Book Signing with Larry Schnell, Author of "The Year of the Gator"

Please join us as author and former Gainesville Sun Reporter Larry Schnell presents his latest book, "Year of the Gator."

What does a former news reporter do with his experiences covering Gainesville, FL for 8 years at the Sun? Well, in Larry Schnell's case, he writes a satirical book about it, and he will be at the Civic Media Center with copies of the book (or you can buy it at Wild Iris Books) on Sunday November 12th at 7pm.

"The Year of The Gator" is based around a storyline of shaky business investment, quick money scheming, political gamesmanship, some quite interesting characters, and situations which are only a tad removed from actual people and true happenings of the time Larry was reporting for the Sun and Times-Union.

The story is set in the familiar confines of Alachua County. There is a parallel to Chambergate, a real-life scandal that took place when the new pro-business Sun publisher colluded with the Chamber of Commerce and the UF Administration to stifle the environmental advocacy work of a couple UF professors, and a transcriber of the meeting tapes was so offended by it that they leaked the transcripts. There's a fight over a cement plant, election shenanigans, corrupt economic development efforts by powerful interests--and it is a damn fun read.

Larry now lives in Cooperstown NY. Besides reporting he has also taught English, journalism and writing for several colleges and the University of Florida.

