Day of Action Presented by Say Yes to 2nd Chances & ACLU

On Saturday, November 11th, Say Yes to Second Chances and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will present a screening of the documentary "13th" at the Civic Media Center starting at 6 pm in efforts to launch a community day event to inform people about non-violent felon restoration voter rights. Florida is one of four states that permanently bans felons from voting and only approves about 8% of appeals for voter restoration rights while other states have an approval rate of over 80%.

Say Yes to Second Chances has nearly half a million petitions signed, but they need half a million more in order to get this amendment on the ballot. Becky Johnson who is a member of Say Yes to Second Chances and a member of National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls will be speaking along with Julius Irving, a community leader, and Robbie Bryant who are both formerly incarcerated activists.

The event is completely free, but donations are always greatly appreciated. Food and drinks will be provided.

“13th” is a 2016 documentary that explores the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States. The film was directed by Ava DuVernay, who was the first black female director to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for “13th”. The documentary is titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibited slavery unless used as a punishment for a crime.

