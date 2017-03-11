PResente Fundraiser for Puerto Rico

On Friday, November 10th, at 7pm Sindia Rivera-Jimenez will be speaking on behalf of PResente, a Puerto Rican non-profit organization that is bringing aid to Puerto Rico on the ground. Sindia will be coming to speak on the current situation in Puerto Rico and how it is that we can help from here in Gainesville.

PResente is working with Institute for Socio-Ecological Research (ISER) and Protector de Cuentas Marina on bringing water treatment technology and water containers for storage. These are both organizations that are currently on the ground in Puerto Rico.

The majority of the island still has no electricity or running water, and death tolls are rising while going unaccounted for.

For more information you can visit their website: www.presente787.org

Cost: Free, donations appreciated

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook